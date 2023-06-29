Romir: 49% of Russian fathers are ready to go on maternity leave

49 percent of Russian men who have at least one child did not rule out the possibility of going on maternity leave in the event of the birth of another. This is stated in the message of the Romir research holding, received by the editors of Lenta.ru.

At the same time, 51 percent of respondents do not consider the possibility of going on parental leave. Respondents cited fears of a material nature as the most common reason for refusal. The top three most popular reasons for refusal also included the considerations of men that they would not be able to provide proper care for children, and also that the decree was a “women’s” business.

Almost half of the respondents of both sexes expressed a positive (48 percent) or neutral (45 percent of men and 48 percent of women) attitude towards such an opportunity. Only 7 percent of the respondents and 5 percent of the respondents expressed a negative attitude towards the leaving of fathers on maternity leave.

For several years, the attitude of Russian men to maternity leave has not changed much. So, in 2019, 46 percent of respondents reported their readiness to take such a step, while 38 percent admitted then that they still would not be able to go on maternity leave. At the same time, in 94 percent of cases, Russian women still go on parental leave.

Earlier, the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, Leonid Slutsky, came up with the idea to introduce payments to fathers in an official marriage of 500 thousand rubles for the first child and a million for each following after the third. In the event of a divorce, the politician thinks necessary to oblige to return from the income received a significant part of this paternal capital. Svetlana Bessarab, a member of the State Duma Committee on Labour, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs, disagreed with this proposal. “A woman carries a child, a woman gives birth to him, a woman brings up, as a rule, it is the woman who is on parental leave,” the deputy recalled.