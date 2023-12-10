Voters of PVV, VVD, NSC and BBB think the same about many positions. For example, supporters are in favor of border controls and against stopping aid to Ukraine. This is evident from a study by One today. It is also striking that more than half of PVV voters find it acceptable if Geert Wilders does not become prime minister.
Hans van Soest
Latest update:
10-12-23, 5:30 PM
