Gmake a living in the United States with a steady job It is not at all simple, and that is why citizens tend to be attentive to each of the trends that the market offers to obtain good salaries and relatively accessible jobs: Nowadays there is a profession that has become one of the most popular.

It’s about the influencers (content creators). They work generating all kinds of content for social networks and subsist thanks to their large number of followers, and they became the center of a discussion:Is it worth leaving your job to become an influencer? More than half of respondents by the technology and influencer marketing platform IZEA they said yes.

The results of that study, which included more than 1,200 consumers surveyed, say that 54 percent of adults between 18 and 60 are willing to quit their jobs if they could make a full-time living working for social mediameaning an age range that is too broad.

Ted Murphy, founder of IZEAspoke to the site Business Insider and said about it: “This change is not just a passing trend; it is transforming the future of work.“It is a testament to how digital platforms are transforming traditional employment models.”

The most famous American influencer in the world

The fact that several workers are encouraged to leave their jobs to dedicate themselves to social networks is only possible thanks to the fact that there are great exponents in the sector who demonstrate the excellent standard of living that can be achieved by being a content creator: one of them is James Stephen Donaldson, better known as “MrBeast”.

This is an influencer who posts videos on YouTube and has more than 305,000,000 followers on that platformIts content is based on different types of challenges in which its subscribers participate for different luxury prizes, from thousands or millions of dollars to top-of-the-range cars.

He is 26 years old, was born in Kansas and today he has a great economic fortunewhich is why he is known worldwide. He also uses his power for good causes such as building homes for those who need it most, and that is why he gains more and more followers every day. He is just one of the many content creators who have been successful in this profession and, indirectly, ended up encouraging citizens to want to be like them.