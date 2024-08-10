Paris (dpa)

Half of the tickets for the Paris Paralympic Games have been sold, two and a half weeks before the event begins.

The Olympic Games conclude on Sunday, and organizers will have a short period to prepare for the Paralympic Games.

Tony Estanguet, president of the Paris 2024 Olympics, expressed his satisfaction with the sales figures at a press conference, noting that five times more seats are now being sold for the Paralympics compared to the start of the Olympics.

Organizers said three million tickets have been sold so far for the Paralympic Games, which will run from August 28 to September 8.

At the Olympics, 5.9 million tickets were sold out of 10 million, more than at any previous Games in history, according to Estanguet.

The competitions also saw record numbers in terms of the popularity of women’s games, with 66,000 spectators watching the rugby sevens at the Stade de France and 27,000 spectators watching the basketball competitions in Lille.