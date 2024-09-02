T-shirts for sale in Managua advertising the Sandinista Revolution | Photo: EFE/STR

A survey carried out by the Interdisciplinary Consultancy in Development (CID) Gallup, whose numbers were released by the newspaper Confidencial this Monday (2), showed the level of economic and social disaster to which Daniel Ortega’s dictatorship subjected Nicaragua.

The survey, commissioned by the Limitless Foundation for Human Development (FSL), was carried out between May 3 and 28, when 1,215 citizens over the age of 16 were interviewed in all regions of Nicaragua.

When asked whether any adult in their household had skipped a meal for an entire day or had only one meal in a day in the previous three months, 53.3% of respondents said yes; in October 2023, 41.9% answered yes to the same question.

When asked whether they thought their family’s economic situation would be worse or much worse within a year, 52% said yes, the highest rate in the Gallup CID survey since May 2022.

Only 18% said they believed the Ortega dictatorship could do something significant to improve the lives of the Nicaraguan people, compared with 47% who held the same opinion three years earlier; only 32% approved of the Sandinista administration.

When interviewees were asked about their desire to leave the country, if they had the means to do so, the younger ones expressed this desire emphatically.

Among Nicaraguans aged between 16 and 24, 68.7% said they dreamed of leaving Nicaragua, and among those aged between 25 and 34, 65.1% expressed the same desire.