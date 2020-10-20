new Delhi: The outbreak of Corona virus epidemic in the country is still going on. Now a panel of experts made by the Indian government has made a big disclosure about the expansion of the epidemic. The panel has predicted that by February next year at least half of India’s population may be infected with corona. The panel has said that being infected by such a large population will help to stop the pace of the corona.

Nearly 30 percent of the country’s population is infected – panel

According to the news agency Reuters, the panel’s member and IIT Kanupar professor Manindra Agarwal has said that our mathematical model estimates that about 30 percent of the country’s population has been infected by now and by February this figure will reach 50 percent. The panel has also said that during the festive season like Durga Puja, Diwali, Chhath, the cases of corona may increase further.

If precaution is not followed, infection will increase – panel

The panel has said in the tone of warning that if the precaution such as social distancing and wearing masks are not followed in the country, then the level of infection can go up.

Let us know that the rate of corona virus infection in India remained below eight percent even on the fourth day, which can be estimated that the rate of infection is being effectively controlled. The Health Ministry said that this has happened due to extensive investigation across the country. The ministry said in a statement that the rate of infection in the country is 7.94 percent and it is continuously declining.

88.26 percent recovery rate in the country

7,72,055 people are still being treated in the country, which is 10.23 percent of the total number of people found infected. The total number of cured people has increased to 66,63,608. Yesterday, 66,399 people recovered from the infection and 55,722 more people were found infected. The rate of recovery from infection in the country is 88.26 percent.

