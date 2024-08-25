Home policy

From: Karsten-Dirk Hinzmann

Press Split

Constant critic of the alleged pro-war parties: Sahra Wagenknecht, founder of the BSW party, publishes “sensational news” with Emma editor Alice Schwarzer – which has tended to be known for a long time. © John MacDougall/AFP

Alice Schwarzer and Sahra Wagenknecht are exploiting Germany’s fear of war: Shortly before the Thuringian election, they are selling old findings as sensational.

Berlin – “A recent Insa survey on the Ukraine war has produced sensational results,” writes the Emma. And exaggerates. Excessively. Emma editors Alice Schwarzer and Sarah Wagenknecht now want to shine politically with survey results that have long been known in their tendency and have neither weakened greatly nor increased enormously over time: Almost half of Germans fear that the war sparked by Vladimir Putin will spread to Germany, the Emma on their homepage with the date of August 23rd and garnishes it with the addition: “These figures are new.” Which in this form is misleading. Which is at least what the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) is already known for.

The magazine Emma The figures published are based on a survey commissioned by Schwarzer and Wagenknecht from the opinion research institute Insa-Consulere. When asked “Do you fear an expansion of the war in Ukraine to Germany?” 45 percent of respondents answered yes and 45 percent answered no. The population is divided on this point. The difference between the sexes is also interesting: 51 percent of women fear an expansion of the war to Germany, but only 39 percent of men (13 and 7 percent respectively have no opinion),” writes the Emma.

The BSW and numbers – Wagenknecht has already been caught cheating

This singular result alone could also be interpreted as follows: Almost half of the German population sees no immediate danger of the war in Ukraine spreading to Germany.

The political group around namesake and leading candidate Sahra Wagenknecht had already been caught cheating in mid-July, or rather negligently handling figures. “BSW misrepresents survey on Ukrainians’ attitudes to peace negotiations,” the French press agency French Press Agency (AFP) proved by a fact check. The BSW had quoted the results of a survey on social media – according to which 72 percent of the Ukrainian population allegedly voted for peace negotiations instead of continuing the war militarily.

“The war weariness among Germans can no longer be denied, and if it continues to rise, the way the war is being dealt with could become an important election issue and continue to play into the hands of the political fringes.”

However, the number was taken out of context and misrepresented. “The question was not whether the participants would prefer negotiations to military means, so it was not a question of either/or, but the institute asked whether the participants would approve of both military means and a diplomatic approach,” writes the AFP.

Just as little new or sensational are the figures of the Emma – already in the middle of last year, similar results had been published by scientific institutes. “Two thirds of people in Germany (68.0 percent) expressed ‘somewhat’ (42.0 percent) or ‘very’ (26.0 percent) concern in February 2023 that Russia could launch a military attack on Germany,” wrote the Hamburg scientists Thomas Richter from the Leibniz Institute for Global and Regional Studiesas well as Peter Wetzels, Katrin Brettfeld and Diego Farren from the University of Hamburg.

Ukraine war scares Germans – and offers AfD and BSW a political chapter

“It became apparent that Russia’s attack on Ukraine is accompanied by massive fears of war among a large majority of the German population,” the authors concluded some time ago. The figures were based on a representative online survey conducted in February 2023 as part of the nationwide research network MOTRA (Monitoring System and Transfer Platform for Radicalization) among more than 2,400 adults in Germany, as the Russia analyses of the Research Centre for Eastern Europe at the University of Bremen have published.

The Sahra Wagenknecht alliance and its namesake party leader have repeatedly been criticized for criticizing Volodymyr Selenskyj and the continuation of the Ukraine war, writes the AFP to the fact check in which the BSW failed. Also noteworthy in this context is the contractor of the current survey: the Erfurt-based Insa-Consulter GmbHAccording to the media, its managing director, Hermann Binkert, has had close contacts with the AfD for around ten years.

In 2016, for example, the German Radio reported that the pollsters had rated the AfD higher in surveys than they might have been. “Insa and the AfD are also close beyond the well-measured public mood. When the alternative was elected to the Thuringian parliament in September 2014, the constitutive meeting of the faction took place not in the state parliament, but in the offices of Insa,” reported the German Radio further.

State elections in Thuringia – traffic light parties far behind

Apart from that, the current survey by Emma and BSW also the result itself, formulated in the country analyses Gerard Toal of the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University: As a political technology, opinion polls funded by interest groups or government agencies can not only collect information about what people think; they also open up opportunities to steer certain issues in a certain direction through emotional framing.

On September 1st, a new state parliament will be elected in Thuringia. According to a recent survey by Infratest dimap on behalf of ARD The BSW would enter parliament as the third strongest party, with 17 percent of the vote. The BSW would thus have lost four percent since the previous survey and thus also its razor-thin lead over the CDU’s predicted 23 percent share as the second strongest political force.

Schwarzer and Wagenknecht present the “truth” – at least their definition of it

Schwarzer and Wagenknecht may have launched their survey at exactly the right time. In an article published parallel to the survey, the Emma-Editor sharply criticizes the traffic light government – confidently based on the survey data. “Politicians apparently do not want to know the truth. But here it is. Undeniable,” writes Schwarzer. According to the survey, 65 percent would find it “good” to “very good” if the Western countries offered Russia to forgo further arms deliveries in return for a ceasefire and the start of peace talks. 1,358 people were surveyed.

According to the Insa results, a ceasefire also seems to be wanted: 62 percent in West Germany would be in favor of it, in East Germany 79 percent. On the one hand, Schwarzer and Wagenknecht argue that the traffic light coalition has failed, as Schwarzer writes: “With its pro-war stance, this government is governing against the overwhelming majority of voters.” On the other hand, fear of war generally leads to collateral damage to democracy, as the Hamburg scientists argue – because a perceived threat of military conflict can dramatically influence political attitudes, as they write about their results from last year.

“Fear of war can be a reason to seek protection from a strong state leadership and to give up democratic principles. This is exactly what can be observed in the context of the Ukraine war. People with a high fear of war showed an acceptance of autocracy that was almost ten percentage points higher (32.7 percent) than respondents with a low fear of war (22.7 percent).”

Thuringia as a crisis spot – Germany’s war weariness strengthens the political fringes

Accordingly, the next crisis point actually seems to be in Thuringia. As the Daily News reported that the Thuringian state parliament administration is already preparing for a possible constitutional crisis at the start of the new legislative period if the AfD becomes the strongest faction. According to the state parliament’s rules of procedure, it would then be entitled to propose the new state parliament president. The AfD candidate is likely to fail in several votes, as the Daily News suspected.

The “Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance” wants to shape German politics View photo gallery

Alice Schwarzer seems to link the high approval ratings of the parties positioned outside the center in Thuringia monocausally with the Ukraine war, as she writes: “The parties responsible for the pro-war stance should no longer be surprised that they are rapidly losing approval – and the parties standing for peace are rapidly gaining.”

The head of political and social research at the opinion research institute Ipsos The contrast between war and peace seems to be capable of shaking democracy in Germany to its foundations, as Robert Grimm wrote in a press release in February of this year: “The war weariness among Germans can no longer be denied, and if it continues to rise, the way the war is dealt with could develop into an important election campaign issue and continue to play into the hands of the political fringes.”