The organization’s humanitarian agency stated that 2/3 of health centers are also no longer operating properly due to bombings.

The humanitarian agency of the WHO (World Health Organization) stated on Friday (10.Nov.2023) that half of the 36 hospitals in the Gaza Strip and 2/3 of the primary health centers are no longer functioning. WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus he said that the organization contacted health professionals at Gaza’s largest hospital, Al-Shifa, and stated that the facility “It no longer functions as a hospital” given away “the constant shootings and bombings in the area worsened the already critical circumstances”.