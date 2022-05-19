Menopause symptoms affected their work in 2021 among some 173,000 female employees in the Netherlands. That equates to 55 percent of all female workers in the menopause, report the CBS and TNO Friday. Of the group of women, 8 percent suffered from menopausal complaints on a daily basis and 9 percent on a weekly basis.

More than a third of women in the menopause, the period of a changing menstrual pattern that occurs in women between the ages of 40 and 60, find that they sometimes function less well at work. For example, they suffer from pain, fatigue or concentration problems. Also, 30 percent sometimes have to deal with uncomfortable situations in the workplace, for example because of hot flashes, mood swings or leakage.

About 13 percent of women going through menopause say they will have experienced both problems by 2021. A quarter of the women with menopausal complaints do not experience any hindrance at work, while 20 percent say they have no health problems at all as a result of the menopause.

Support from executives

According to the surveyed women with menopausal symptoms, there is a greater need for support from executives within the company. About 57 percent would like to talk about this more often with a manager, while about 17 percent are already doing so. Also, 15 percent of employees with regular menopausal complaints would like to receive more understanding or support from a company doctor.

Also read this comment: Menopause is not just a women’s problem



The study by Statistics Netherlands and TNO was a follow-up measurement to the National Working Conditions Survey. The two research firms surveyed 4,500 women between the ages of 40 and 75 who were still employed in 2021, more than 700 of whom had menopausal symptoms. The study was conducted at the request of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment, after a majority of the House of Representatives asked at the end of 2020 to break the taboo on menopausal complaints.