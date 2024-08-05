Survey conducted by SumUp shows that 51% of business owners are optimistic about sales on the date

Research carried out by SumUp –card machine company– shows that more than half of entrepreneurs (52%) plan to carry out promotions or special actions to boost sales on Father’s Day, celebrated on August 11th. Here is the full (PDF – 1MB).

For the date, 81% of cosmetics and personal hygiene product entrepreneurs said they would invest in promotional actions. In the clothing and accessories segment, 69% indicated their intention to invest in promotions.

Promotions, discounts and coupons are the main bets of entrepreneurs. Read:

promotions, discounts and coupons: 59%;

59%; gifts: 33%;

33%; loyalty actions: 20%;

20%; cashback: 3%;

3%; others: 24%.

Read the intention to promote by region:

North: 63%;

63%; North East: 62%;

62%; Midwest: 56%;

56%; Southeast: 47%.

47%. South: 33%;

The research showed that the main reason why entrepreneurs do not carry out promotions is the lack of capital to invest in promotional actions.

Read the main reasons:

I don’t have capital to invest in promotions: 23%;

23%; I don’t believe these actions can help me sell more: 18%;

18%; I don’t have time to dedicate myself to creating promotions or special initiatives: 11%;

11%; others: 54%.

According to the survey, 51% of business owners are optimistic about the date. Of this total, 59% attribute their expectations to the fact that celebratory dates in general are good for business.

The cosmetics sector and those focused on beauty and aesthetic services are those that most expect to have good sales on Father’s Day, with optimism rates of 75% and 61%, respectively.

Entrepreneurs in the Midwest are the most optimistic about the date. Read:

Midwest: 66%;

66%; North East: 58%;

58%; North: 57%;

57%; Southeast: 44%;

44%; South: 38%.

The survey interviewed 615 people in all regions of Brazil from July 22 to 25, 2024.