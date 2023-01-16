The job market has been going through several changes and the values ​​of companies are something more and more seen by employees. This is what shows the survey Corporate Happiness and the Future of Work in Brazil, conducted by Reconnect Happiness at Work, a company specializing in corporate happiness and positive leadership, in partnership with Feedz, a startup that works with the digitization of HR and personnel department processes.

+Amazon announces layoffs of over 18,000 employees

The survey heard 176 professionals in November, 55.6% of which were CEOs and 44.4% were employees. The areas of activity of the interviewees are: services (26.1%), technology (19.9%), industry (16.5%), finance (6.8%), communication (6.3%), startup ( 5.7%) and other segments (18.8%).

Half of employees feel overwhelmed or apathetic at work

Quiet Quitting, or silent resignation, was an expression that entered the corporate vocabulary for good in 2021. The practice happens when the employee makes the decision to limit his tasks to those strictly necessary within his function and scope of work, avoiding long hours and overload.

That’s the reality for 50% of respondents, who said they do quiet quitting because they feel overwhelmed or apathetic in their jobs. The other half said they feel engaged.

“The quiet quitting is also a great alert for the professional himself. In a work context, what is the degree of involvement and satisfaction that you are having with your professional life? Do you understand that ups and downs are part of every development and growth process? How committed are you to this and what are your limits?”, explains Maria Eduarda Silveira, CEO of Bold HRO, specialized recruitment and organizational development consultancy.

The importance of flexibility

Another survey question was which points are most important for employees in a job. For 25% of respondents, flexibility and quality of life are essential. Another 21.6% stated that recognition and appreciation of the work done is the most important thing. Already 15% say that working in a company with the same values ​​as theirs is what makes the difference.

For Renata Rivetti, director of Reconnect Happiness at Work, companies that offer employees the possibility of working 100% remotely or hybridly, and something more than good wages and benefits, can more easily attract good professionals.

“Employees want more than a good salary and benefits, which is the minimum, but not everything. People want quality of life and the recognition of a company that has to do with their values ​​and that brings meaning to their lives”, he believes.

Why do employees resign?

The survey found that most people who resign (41%) do so for financial reasons or because they receive a better job offer. Already 22% said they leave a company because they disagree with leadership attitudes and another 22% said they felt disconnected with the company’s culture and values.

“The most important thing is for the company to really be clear about its internal culture and whether it is acting to strengthen it, engaging employees and training leadership so that they know how to reinforce the pillars that sustain these values ​​within their structures. This is what will bring a sense of purpose and cohesion to the team”, explained Maria Eduarda Silveira.

Good leadership can contain exits

When respondents were asked whether or not they wanted to stay with the company, 39.2% said they wanted to stay with the company; 23.9% think about changing. Another 20.5% want to stay with the same company as long as they are promoted or change areas and 13.1% want to stay as long as there are changes in leadership attitudes or the company promotes a new leader.

“This result points out that it is necessary to make leaders aware of the importance of their role in the engagement, motivation and happiness of the team, in addition to being important to prioritize the development of people, supporting them in their evolution and career progression”, concluded Gabriel Leite, CMO and Cofounder of Feedz.