The total or partial confinement due to this endless pandemic caused a large part of daily life to be transferred to the virtual world. Classes, jobs and even family reunions moved to the Internet. Now almost everything is online, and of course, crimes too.

“Crime on the Internet it already accounts for half of all crimes that take place in the world, but its effect multiplied by hyperconnectivity and the massive use of mobile devices, this represents an incidence that can reach 60% ”, warns a report by BTR Consulting, which was presented to a group of journalists in a teleconference to which attended Clarion.

How did this come about? “The number of online attacks grew 300% in 2020, that of completed crimes 70% and for 2021 the trend is expected to continue, reaching economic damage equivalent to the GDP of the third largest economy in the world ”, explained the specialists.

“In Argentina 900 million attempted cyberattacks were registered during 2020. And considering only October, November and December, there were 550 million attempted attacks in the country ”, agrees another study, this time released by the cybersecurity services company Fortinet.

The pandemic triggered the use of digital devices and criminals seek more victims on the Internet.

The crimes that are most present are theft of access credentials. Identity theft to steal money from “home banking and credit card accounts will be the most prized targets this year,” they added from BTR.

Through phishing techniques (by mail or WhatsApp, a message arrives that pretends to be from the bank or credit card and asks for the access codes to the account, with the excuse of the existence of a problem that must be solved in that instantly) or by means of some malware (a program is installed without authorization that could steal the access codes that are used), they seek to enter users’ bank accounts “to withdraw the available balance, take a salary advance, apply pre-arranged loans and even buy foreign currency and transfer it ”, they explained in the teleconference.

Another type of theft that is growing is Skimming online, which is implemented with a software that runs in the victim’s browser, capable of capturing when credit card information is used. It is the analogy in the digital world of the readers of Credit cards that are placed in ATMs to later clone the numbers of the plastics. Electronic shopping scams increased 106% in 2020.

In addition, for this year the consolidation of social networks as a scene for scams is expected. With hundreds of user groups involve thousands of fake profiles, of which most of them use Facebook as a deceit ground to commit crimes, but which is rapidly expanding to other networks such as Instagram and TikTok. “Our profile in social networks is already constituted as a good of exchange from the moment there is a demand for stolen profiles, followers and likes ”, they said from BTR Consulting.

Specialists advise taking special care in social networks and “hardening” passwords.

The growing problem is not only seen in the country. In Europe, 56% of companies lack a cybersecurity strategy and 90% do not have professionals in the field, ”says a report prepared by Minsait and SIA. “The paradigm shift from the pandemic implies a challenge for humanity: implement stronger security practices, sensitize the community and educate for a safer and more resilient interconnected world,” said Gabriel Zurdo, CEO of BTR Consulting.

Ransomware, the most feared threat

According to “Cyberthreats 2020: Global Threat Report” by the consulting firm PwC, ransomware is the top threat to businesses this year. Although this modality, with which digital files are usually kidnapped and to release their content then ask for ransom, constituted a significant threat in 2019, the attackers only took action in 2020.

Today, many attackers “leak data from their victims before encrypting their files and announcing that they have been compromised to then set a deadline in which the ransom must be paid (usually in cryptocurrencies) and, if they refuse, they will be published “, they assure in PwC.

In BTR Consulting they coincide. “It is one of the fastest growing forms of fraud, especially in companies. It is aimed at a specific target, it is not massive at the moment but, it could turn out to be the biggest security crisis in history. Organizations continue to be victims of ransomware, however, progress in the fight against these attacks, which now constitutes one of the biggest security problems on the Internet, continues to be slow, ”they said.

Advice

In 2020, 95% of cybersecurity incidents had to do with human error. That is why attention when browsing the Web and opening the mail or an app is key. And the best thing is to follow a behavior.

–To update periodically the apps and the operating system.

-Analyze the system as often as possible (once a week at least) with a cybersecurity software.

–Never reply to an email that claims to be from a bank. Banks do not ask for data by mail.

They ask for hard passwords to be used, with a minimum of 8 characters, with letters, symbols and numbers). Photo: Shutterstock

-Do not answer in the networks direct messages from people who don’t know each other. And don’t be tempted to open suspicious emails. “We must be alert to any suspicious activity, and implement and follow all necessary controls on personal devices,” advises Gustavo Maggi, Fortinet Regional Director for South America East.

-Use in all cases hard passwords (with a minimum of 8 characters, with letters, symbols and numbers).

LC