Search shows that 50% of US adults are open to signing a prenup. The result is higher than in 2022when 42% signaled support for the practice.

One of the objectives of this type of contract is to protect the bride and groom’s assets acquired before the marriage in the event of a possible divorce. The research was carried out by Harris Poll in September for the Axios.

Survey of HelloPrenupalso shared with the Axios, shows that 65% of Americans say they want to protect themselves against debt from their partners. Already 87% say they are making a prenuptial agreement to clarify which of their properties are separate and which are marital or community.

Despite the numbers, only 1 in 5 couples made such an agreement before getting married. Among Gen Z respondents (born 1995 to 2010) who are engaged or previously married, 41% say they have entered into a prenuptial agreement.

