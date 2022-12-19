Home page politics

Putin needs success in the Ukraine war to survive politically. New PR maneuvers show old patterns.

Moscow – Wladimir Putin has been justifying the invasion of the Ukraine. His narrative is always marked by heroism, there is often talk of a “liberation”. So far, the basis of its appearance has been a stable political environment. This seems to have been crumbling for quite some time. In addition to possible successors who are apparently positioning themselves in the Kremlin, domestic political pressure is increasing. In particular, the losses of the Russian army cannot be kept secret around the clock.

The Kremlin is therefore probably resorting to old methods: publicly positioning Putin as sporty, vital and sublime. For example, in 2017, the president swam across a lake in the Tuva region of Siberia in a camouflage wet suit. During a break on the jetty, he had his picture taken. In the same area, Putin rode shirtless on a horse through the mountains in 2009. Putin apparently wanted to prove his quick-wittedness in 2019. At that time he took part in a judo training in Sochi. He was finally photographed kneeling on his opponent.

Vladimir Putin is met with ridicule instead of applause

Putin’s appearance on the Crimean Bridge serves as an example from the recent past. The President ran over in a car the bomb-damaged bridgeto get an idea of ​​the situation on site. The effect of the PR event only unfolded on the Internet hours later, when activists revealed that that Putin was driving in a German-made Mercedes. Putin had previously promoted Lada, a Russian car brand. The manufacturer is considered to be badly hit, especially by western sanctions. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov explained afterwards that during Putin’s visit, coincidentally, only the Mercedes was available and not his actual favorite brand.

Putin’s Kremlin PR had a similar experience when the President recently gave a speech with a glass of champagne in his hand. On the occasion of honoring soldiers, the 70-year-old commented of Russia bombings in Ukraine conflict. In view of the confused statements, it was subsequently said that Putin was drunk. Economist Anders Åslund, who advised Putin’s predecessor Boris Yeltsin as an Eastern Europe expert, explained on Twitter that “all Russians will see that he is drunk and weak”. Journalist Euan MacDonald, who works for the news portal New Voice of Ukraine also claimed that Putin was “obviously drunk.”

Russian journalist Olga Bychkova assesses Moscow’s desperate PR actions especially based on the canceled annual press conference: “The fact that the Kremlin is canceling Putin’s big press conference is a sign: they realize how hopeless their situation is – it’s a dead end, his plan failed in Ukraine,” she told the news portal Daily Beast. “They still stand by him because without Putin they are finished; but now they are not even able to write a script, think up questions and answers for him,” Bychkova said in her assessment.

Putin’s popularity ratings are hardly verifiable

The news portal Moscow Times recently reported, citing Kremlin data, that the population is becoming more and more skeptical about the Ukraine invasion. In the age group between 18 and 45 in particular, displeasure with Putin’s “special operation” is growing.

According to surveys by the Russian think tank Levadu, around 79 percent of the population currently supports the Ukraine war. Nevertheless, more and more people are calling for diplomatic solutions to the conflict: “Support for the Russian armed forces remains high. At the same time, around half of those questioned would like peace negotiations to start,” the experts state in one analysis fixed. In state media, especially the news agency mugmeanwhile, it is said that Putin is becoming more and more popular.

Editor’s note Parts of the information come from warring factions in the Ukraine conflict: These cannot be independently verified.

