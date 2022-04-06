Showbytes worldwideShort updates from world stars on social media: we love it. In the international version of the Showbytes section, the show editors scour the web for the craziest, most beautiful and eye-catching posts from celebrities from all over the world. This article is updated throughout the day.
Leon van Wijk
Latest update:
06-04-22, 23:11
Jeweler Lucardi has Snoop Dogg roped in to promote the new spring collection. Because of his busy schedule, all jewelry had to be in one photo.
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss a thing from the stars.
#Halfnaked #Britney #Insta #cops #heart #attack #Kendall #toes #reaction #anymore
Leave a Reply