After emphasizing that the country is experiencing a historical moment of unique transformation, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo congratulated the editorial team of the magazine Common sense12 issues after its release, during the forum entitled The city and the transformation:

“The Fourth Transformation is accompanied by the vast majority of the people, among them a group of young academics who with dignity claim to be the cougars of the transformation, because they know what historical moment Mexico is experiencing and they place themselves on the right side of history.”

As host of this panel moderated by the journalist Ana Maria Lomelithe head of government of Mexico City addressed one of the themes of this publication: Mexican humanism, which, in her opinion, reflects national history, the solidarity construction of the country and whose essence she summarized in the president’s maxim Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, “for the good of all, first the poor”; phrase that speaks of “fraternity, solidarity, love, that a society cannot be well if we leave millions of Mexicans behind.”

For Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexican humanism also establishes “a wealth redistribution policy, in which governments must improve the living conditions of those who have less and the State must recover their rights,” she commented during this forum, the fourth of a series of spaces for reflection, which on this occasion included the participation of the director of Sentido Común, Fabrizio Mejía, and the member of the editorial board, Violeta Vazquez-Rojas.

Among the other personalities that make up the editorial board are: Lorenzo Meyer, Enrique Semo, Elena Poniatowska, Paco Ignacio Taibo II, Pedro Miguel, Beatriz Aldaco, Héctor Díaz-Polanco, Rafael Barajas “El Fisgón”, José Hernández, Rafael Pineda ” Rapé”, Armando Bartra, José Gandarilla, Violeta Vázquez-Rojas, Silvana Rabinovich, Elvira Concheiro, Violeta Nuñez, Diana Fuentes, Elisa Godínez, Juan Pablo Morales, Irvin Rojas, Víctor Aramburu, and Adrián Velázquez.

“If we consider that this moment, although peaceful, is similar to the three previous struggles, what we are experiencing today is a profound transformation that leaves the old regime behind,” added the head of government, after noting that the four years and few months of Having begun, with the presidency of López Obrador at the helm, they represent the beginning of a “new history for the people of Mexico, in which rights are recognized and those who have less have the possibility of a different path.”

In this context, he pointed out the need for definitions: “either we go backwards or we continue forward. Along this path, a new thought is built, Mexican humanism, which has to do with the obradorista thought that has to be built by thinkers, intellectuals, scientists, as well as by the businessman, the peasant and the worker.

For this reason, he congratulated those who make Sentido Común magazine possible, which he described as a tool that builds ideas, thoughts, analysis and debates. “I want to congratulate you, keep going. But do not stay in the middle, half measures do not help the transformation. Do not distance yourself from the feelings of the people”, urged the head of government.

In the words of its director, Common Sense is born from the idea of ​​what in general “is the acceptance that all of us can make a judgment about public affairs. The magazine arises with the debate within the 4T, because it does not exist outside, they are only disqualifications and insults, and we are not interested in facing it, because we want to debate the issues of transformation.