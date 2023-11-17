Half Life accomplishes 25 years old this weekend, and Valve saw fit to celebrate the important event with a rich update for the game and with the publication of a documentary in which the developers talk about how it all began.
A few days ago a Valve employee revealed that Half-Life could have been called Fallout, but this is just one of the many anecdotes that you will find within the long video created by the studio founded by Gabe Newell and Mike Harrington in 1996.
The update
As for the Half-Life update, there are so many new features; starting with Half-Life Uplink, a mini-campaign originally created for press and hardware manufacturers, developed by the team immediately after the game went gold.
They were then introduced four new maps for multiplayer (Contamination, Pool Party, Disposal and Rocket Frenzy), updated graphics options for modern monitors (widescreen, disabling texture smoothing, improvements to the lighting system), support for controller and Steam Networking, as well as Steam Deck support.
Finally, the package restores some specific contents (the classic Valve logo, some characters) and introduces extras that very few have had the opportunity to see, produced in 1999 for a Half-Life disc intended for retailers only.
