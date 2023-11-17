Half Life accomplishes 25 years old this weekend, and Valve saw fit to celebrate the important event with a rich update for the game and with the publication of a documentary in which the developers talk about how it all began.

A few days ago a Valve employee revealed that Half-Life could have been called Fallout, but this is just one of the many anecdotes that you will find within the long video created by the studio founded by Gabe Newell and Mike Harrington in 1996.