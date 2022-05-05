Arkane has posted a video of his canceled Half-Life: Ravenholm. It seems that the studio wanted to create a sci-fi, immersive title that goes to simulate the universe made by Valve.

As the title of the game, Ravenholm suggests, you would have returned to the zombie-infested city, accompanied by the mysterious NPC Father Grigori. The Youtube channel dedicated to the creation of documentaries on the world of gaming, Noclip, shows you a clip of the canceled game and extremely similar to Half-Life. The video was published «as part of Noclip’s mission to document and preserve the history of video games“.

Ravenholm was developed from the same Source engine as Half-Life 2, but Arkane was creating new mechanics to expand the robust system that managed the game’s physics. So it would be possible to take down the zombies with quick melee attacks, as well as push them into walls of thorns or other traps.

Although the build of this Ravenholm game is definitely incomplete, as Noclip’s Danny O’Dwyer points outit is clear that Arkane was thinking of a title that could be much more open than Half-Life 2. In fact, both from the point of view of the puzzles and from that of the fighting it seems that there are many more solutions and it seems that the software house was thinking of which systems to use for Dishonored or Preyeven though Ravenholm was canceled after the turn of the century.

Valve also still hadn’t finished the story as far as the story was concerned when the game was canceled. But it seems that Father Grigori was supposed to be a drug addict, at least as far as that world is concerned. Yes, he would have been addicted to Headcrab’s blood injections, which he used to keep the zombie infection from winning. But these constant injections would have made him a monster. Which makes us speculate that would turn him into the final bossthough Arkane still doesn’t want to share any details about how the game would end.