Marc Laidlaw, historical screenwriter of the Half-Life series, is back to talk about the series starring Gordon Freeman and why his world is the same as the Portal series.

Except for the publication of the recent Half-Life: Alyx and for the two mini-games The Lab and Aperture Desk Job, with an essentially illustrative purpose of Valve’s hardware, the two series have practically been marginalized, despite their success (Half-Life , Portal, Portal 2 and Half-Life 2 are considered among the best video games ever made).

The discovery of borealis (it’s the icebreaker / scientific base ship introduced in Half-Life 2: Episode Two) in Portal 2 had already hinted at something, but the relationship between the two series has never been fully explored.

Speaking with RockPaperShotgun, Laidlaw revealed that Valve canceled a VR game called Borealis, which probably would have explored the connections between the two series. Dihim’s Laidlaw wasn’t keen on linking Portal to Half-Life, but still did his best to write a sensible story. Laidlaw: “All we could do was try to incorporate them in some way. I was under the impression that doing so would make both universes smaller, but from a branding perspective it was a good thing. Eventually I came up with a scenario where we could connect Aperture and Black Mesa, and we had the Borealis laying there from the early days of Half-Life 2, so I thought we’d end up with some interesting side stories.”