Valve, the company behind the Half-Life series of games, is working on a hybrid video game console. This is reported by the publication Ars Technica.

The journalists learned that the company is developing a new console that will allow you to run games from the Steam store. The device will be a compact set-top box with a touch screen and two joysticks attached to the body of the device. In this regard, the new console will resemble the popular Nintendo Switch. Just like the Switch, the console from Valve will receive a connector through which the image from the device can be transmitted to a monitor or TV.

Experts have studied the code of the new version of the Steam client for computers and found in it a mention of a certain device called SteamPal. Most likely, this will be the name of the new console. It also turned out that the set-top box will run on its own operating system, which is based on Linux and is open source. The authors assume that the console will run on a chip from Intel or AMD, although insiders do not disclose either technical characteristics or approximate release dates for the gadget.

After the success of the 2017 Nintendo Switch, PC and console makers turned their attention to the compact console segment, the report says. In addition to Nintendo, GPD, One-Netbook and Aya also released their consoles. Also in early 2020, Dell introduced the Concept UFO hybrid console.

Earlier it became known that Apple plans to release a game console similar to the Nintendo Switch. At the moment, the American IT giant is actually not represented in the gaming device market, although the iPhone and Mac maker has a gaming service called Arcade.