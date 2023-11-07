Dario Casali, a developer of Valve he told how Half Life risked calling himself Fallout , or even in other ways, before obtaining its final title. Casali has been at Valve since 1996, when he started as a level designer, and is sharing some fun behind the scenes stories via his Youtube channel .

Of course, it won’t escape you that Fallout is the name of a series currently in the hands of Bethesda. Anyway, Casali he retraced his experience with Half-Life starting from old diaries, from images of the time, from photos and various documents, from which he drew memories on the potential names of the game: “When I joined Valve the project was called Quiver. Other names were thrown on the table as we tried to agree on Half-Life.”

Casali then showed a list of possible names, divided into two categories: the most popular ones up to that moment and those still with some possibilities. Half-Life was in the second column, say, along with Burn, Bold, Adrenaline, Trash and so on.

Valve really liked Bent, Dirt, Lead, Pressure, Pressure Chamber, Pressure Pit and Screwed (it would have been fantastic, as Casali himself admitted). Naturally, Fallout was also among the most popular.

What probably caused the name to be definitively discarded was the launch of the first Fallout in 1997, a year before that of Half-Life. Casali, however, was not clear on the point, so take it as a mere hypothesis.