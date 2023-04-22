Some long-sighted gamers have discovered that Half Life: Alyx use the same code Of Quake for the flickering lights. Consider that Half-Life: Alyx came out in 2020, while Quake dates back to 1996. So the two spend more than twenty years.

The connection between the two games dates back to 1998, i.e. from the first Half-Life, which was built using the GoldSrc engine, created by Valve using John Carmack’s id Software Quake engine. The GoldSrc has been modified over the years, becoming the Source used in Half-Life 2 and many other games. Then it was evolved into Source 2, which currently powers Half-life: Alyx and the upcoming Counter-Strike 2.

Apparently though, in the source 2 traces of the Quake Engine still remain. At least some very specific patterns, which evidently it was not considered necessary to modify. Quake, incidentally, was filled with flickering, fluorescent lights that, as the videos below demonstrate, follow the same patterns as Alyx’s.

The authors of the discovery they also found the convict line of code, called “fluorescent flicker pattern 10, present in Quake, GoldSrc and all the way up to Source 2, then in Half-Life: Alyx. Curious, right?