The moment many have been waiting for has finally arrived. There NoVR Mod For Half Life: Alyx by the group of modders GB_2 Development Team allows you to play theentire campaign of the game without having to use a VR headset. The announcement was made directly by the developers, who also made the Gravity Gloves and the Combine fabricator functional in the mod, tying most of the functions to the E key.

You can download the mod by clicking here. Below you can also see a gameplay videos with the latest version of the mod installed. Be careful because it contains previews. If you don’t want to have it, don’t watch it.

Of course there is still work to be done. For example, currently only 33 out of 42 Steam achievements can be unlocked using the mod. Also, don’t expect an experience comparable to using a virtual reality headset, because Half-Life: Alyx is designed around it and playing it in “flat” version, with controls adapted to mouse and keyboard, is definitely not the same thing. Of course, in this way many more players will be able to enjoy the campaign, linked to that of the original Half-Lifes.

