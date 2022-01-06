Not even the time of the official announcement, and already the imagination of the players has started to fly. During the day yesterday, Sony has strung up a couple of really not bad announcements, with the official reveal of the name of the new home viewer, or the PlayStation VR 2, but also of the first game for this peripheral and its first trailer. But if on PlayStation VR 2 many other games are already planned, including perhaps even a very popular one Half-Life: Alyx?

Suggestions that may not be just fantasies, according to the words of an insider and leaker, who through a tweet said that Valve and Sony have already reached an agreement to get the VR title on the new Japanese device.

Clearly, despite being a well-known insider in the industry, this is not an official source, and consequently these statements are to be taken with a grain of salt and to be considered as simple rumors.

According to this statement, which goes to answer a user’s question on Twitter, the new Horizon Call of the Mountain it may not be the only “bomb” title on the resume of the new viewer, who after the numbers of his predecessor will have to present an attractive offer to say the least to attract new customers.

From what I’ve been told, they have. Not sure when it’s happening though. I thought this was one of those open secrets? https://t.co/RPrdPArDLc – Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) January 6, 2022

Half-Life Alyx was originally released on March 23, 2020, usable only in virtual reality and through the digital platform of which Valve owns, Steam. The title has reached incredible standards for a video game in VR, so much so that it deserves an average rating (according to Metacritic data) of 93 points out of 100 and the thunderous applause of a large part of the community.

However, headset technology isn’t exactly cheap, and if indeed rumors of an arrival of Half-Life Alyx on PlayStation VR 2 (and where this stands on figures that can be faced by users) the game could live a – we are more than sure – happy second life.