Half Life: Alyx NoVR the most famous mod which removes the obligation to use a virtual reality headset to play the latest title in Valve’s Half-Life series, received a major update which among other things updates the models of the arms and hands of the protagonist and fixes some problems of the old versions.

The news of the mod

Half-Life: Alyx is now playable without VR headsets

The update was released on the occasion of the summer sale of Steamin which Half Life: Alyx it can be purchased with a 60% discount, therefore at €23.59 instead of €58.99. The NoVR mod is completely free and only requires a copy of the game to use.

In the post announcing the news of the update, the modders explained that they used the mechanics of Half-Life 2 as a basis for translating the interactions of Half-Life: Alyx into a flat version.

Players can therefore crouch, jump, run and perform all the actions seen in Half-Life 2. The most complex part of the mod concerns the models of arms and hands, which have been modified compared to the originals, poorly rendered in a flat version. As a starting point for the work, some sketches from Valve were taken, so as to guarantee work in line with the character.

Among the other novelties, the addition of the pockets of Alyx (featured in the VR version), improved collisions, added support for other popular game mods, simplified use of ladders, fewer crashes, and overall increased stability on Steam Deck.

For download the NoVR mod for Half-Life: Alyx you can go hereif you play from desktop or laptop, or here if you play from Steam Deck.

for theinstallationuse theHLA-NoVR-Launcherwith which you can also launch the NoVR version of the game.