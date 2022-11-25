Half-Life Alyx: Levitationthe big and promising mod for Valve’s virtual reality game that looks almost like a sequel, it’s about time available on Steamalong with a launch trailer which illustrates something of this new game piece.

Levitation is a mod built by various developers belonging to the player community, which actually adds a new Campaign ad Half-Life Alyx, consisting of five parts and with a completely new and quite interesting story.

Set immediately after the conclusion of the events of the main Half-Life Alyx Campaign, Levitation sees the protagonist return to City-17 after an encounter with the G-Man, reuniting with Russell.

During his absence, a mysterious flying building appeared in Sector X of City-17, the origin of which is unknown. It seems to be a piece of a normal apartment building in the city which, for some reason, has started to levitate, probably following some mysterious phenomenon.

Two members of the resistance, Berry and Maya, decided to infiltrate Sector X to understand what was happening but they never returned, with radio signals silent for days. Obviously it’s up to Alyx to try to resolve the situation by heading to the place in question and trying to understand what happened to the companions and what the secrets of the flying building are.

Half-Life Alyx: Levitation offers a new campaign from approx 3-4 hours of play, new voiced dialogues, new animations for the characters within the situations they will find themselves in during gameplay and eight new levels that pose new challenges to Alyx and her companions. Meanwhile, we can see the launch trailer, which comes after the gameplay trailer from PC Gaming Show 2022.