Half Life: Alyx is one of the greatest games in VR, if not the best, hence the possibility of its arrival on PlayStation VR2 It would be very good news for all future buyers of Sony’s new virtual reality headset and according to an insider, it could come true.

Nick “Shpeshal Nick” Baker is the insider in question, who claims that Valve and Sony have established agreements to bring Half-Life: Alyx to PlayStation VR2, although he cannot say when this could happen. Shpeshal Nick is an insider who often intervenes with various predictions, which in some cases have also come true, even if at the moment his balance is still doubtful, so let’s take it as a simple rumor without any confirmation.

Responding to Benji-Sales on Twitter, who envisioned a possible agreement between Sony and Valve to bring Half-Life: Alyx to PlayStation VR2, which would have helped a mainstream affirmation of the technology bringing benefits and both companies, Nick reported that “from what I hear, they have agreed, but I’m not sure when this it will happen”.

So there would actually be an agreement between Sony and Valve, according to the insider, which should bring Half-Life: Alyx to PlayStation VR2. The thing is definitely doubtful, considering that the title in question is considered a sort of “exclusive Valve”, developed to push the Valve Index viewer but on the other hand it is also possible to play it with other viewers, however it remains an important Steam exclusive, which makes it difficult to think about his move to PS5. Furthermore, it is not clear how the insider in question could have received information on a deal based on a headset that had not even been announced yet.

It is also true, however, that Valve could evaluate the advantages deriving from the greater diffusion of the game through a device that aims to be mainstream like the PlayStation VR2, so that may not be absurd. On the other hand, the team had not previously wanted to rule out the possibility of Alyx’s arrival on PlayStation VR. Recall that PlayStation VR2 was announced yesterday, with the presentation of Horizon Call of the Mountain as well.