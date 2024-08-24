According to user X who answers to the name of Gabe Followerquite active when it comes to news regarding Valve and everything that revolves around the company, Half-Life 3 would actually existconfirming the wave of rumors about it recently emerged and also adds some details about the game.

The alleged leaker has carried out some sort of collection of information resulting from datamining and more within the video below, which claims to have taken about three years of work in terms of research and gathering details, clues and evidence about the existence of Half-Life 3.

“Half-Life 3 is real and Valve is trying to hide the fact that we are returning to XEN,” says the character in question, who then also adds some details about the alleged third chapter in the Valve series.