According to user X who answers to the name of Gabe Followerquite active when it comes to news regarding Valve and everything that revolves around the company, Half-Life 3 would actually existconfirming the wave of rumors about it recently emerged and also adds some details about the game.
The alleged leaker has carried out some sort of collection of information resulting from datamining and more within the video below, which claims to have taken about three years of work in terms of research and gathering details, clues and evidence about the existence of Half-Life 3.
“Half-Life 3 is real and Valve is trying to hide the fact that we are returning to XEN,” says the character in question, who then also adds some details about the alleged third chapter in the Valve series.
Are we going back to XEN?
Various information can therefore be drawn by watching the video below, but obviously they should all be taken as completely unverified rumours and, at the moment, whose credibility has yet to be demonstrated.
In any case, this ties into other rumors that have surfaced previously about Half-Life 3 actually existing, which at least brings some excitement back to the series.
“The leaks point to a semi-open worlda weather system, day and night cycle and NPCs to interact with”, reports the leaker, who in fact lists elements that are not exactly shocking but which should indicate a sort of evolution in line with what we have already seen in the first two chapters of the series.
Recently, Half-Life 3 rumors have been fueled once again by the emergence of a mysterious “Project White Sands” at Valve, which could point to a third installment in the series. In fact, given the story of Half-Life: Alyx, it’s possible that the story is set to continue in some form.
Meanwhile, Valve has officially announced Deadlock, its new multiplayer shooter that had already emerged previously through some beta testing phases.
