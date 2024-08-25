If we pay attention to what an informant specialized in Valve Software video games says, the rumored Half-Life 3 It’s real and there are even some details about what it will offer to players.

The person sharing this information is Gabe Follower, who took advantage of his Twitter account, @gabefollower, as well as his YouTube channel to talk about the subject. This person was the one who shared details about DeadlockValve’s new game, ahead of time.

This informant collected information that has appeared since three years ago and is related to Half-Life 3This is how it is revealed that the concept of gravity has a lot to do with the gameplay of this title.

There will even be XEN Gorillas appearing, which have been modified or even become zombified. There will also be a dynamic day/night cycle as well as potential weather-related effects.

Regarding the weather conditions of Half-Life 3 There will be rainy days as well as fog-filled days. Another detail shared by this insider is that Valve Software is looking to create some sort of elaborate world with intelligent NPCs (Non-Controllable Characters).

Likewise, there are multiple vehicle options with different implemented behavior. But where does the information come from?

Half-Life 3 is real and Valve are trying to hide that we’re going back to XEN. Leaks towards semi-opened world, weather system, day & night cycle, smart NPCs that can talk with you! I was working on this video for THREE years… Watch it here – https://t.co/h3EZ00ehH3 pic.twitter.com/okVBClLhUq — ‎Gabe Follower (@gabefollower) August 24, 2024

Gabe Follower is a data miner. Everything he collected comes from Valve Software game update files where there are hints about Half-Life 3It seems that the company is the one who advances this information.

Previously, we reported that a voice actress, Natasha Chandel, mentions a video game called Project White Sands in his resume. Many relate it to the third installment of Half-Lifewhich if it becomes a reality will probably come out in the current model of the Steam Deck and not in its successor.

Valve Software, in order to ‘hide’ this type of leaks a little, is altering some references to the HEV suit in the code, and now it only appears as the Burbank Suit.

