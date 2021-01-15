We’ve been daydreaming about Half Life 3 for so many years that talking about it has become quite a controversial topic. Valve has recognized on more than one occasion that faced the challenge of developing such a title, but in the end it did not come to fruition for various reasons.

If you want my opinion, I think that, in the end, Half Life 3 was a project that Valve itself ended up getting “scared” of, not only because of the enormous expectations that had been generated after the launch of the sublime Half Life 2, a game that still Today it is still a marvel on a technical level, but also because of the consequences it could have for the company not living up to those expectations.

In many things it reminds me of what happened with Duke Nukem Forever and 3D Realms, a title that never quite met the expectations of that company, and that in the end ended up in a continuous loop of reboots and adaptations to different graphics engines, which drained the company’s resources to the brink of the abyss.

Until recently we thought that Half Life 3 would never reach the market, that we should forget about this project, but the debut of Half Life Alyx, and the good reception that the project has had, together with the statements of its main managers, made us dream again of a last installment that closes the cycle, that it serves as an end point to the adventures of Gordon Freeman.

Half Life 3 and ray tracing: the Source 2 Engine aims for it

The Source 2 Engine is a very versatile graphics engine. We have seen it promoting games as simple as Dota 2, and others as technically demanding as Half Life Alyx, but we did not imagine that Valve would be capable of “Flirt” with ray tracing.

The latest Artifact beta, a fairly simple card game from a technical point of view, collects references to “RTX and” ray tracing shader “, as we can see in the attached image, something very interesting that suggests that Valve could be preparing something big.

Could we see a Half Life 3 with ray tracing? Nothing prevents Valve from developing it, and with newly arrived PS5 and Xbox Series X it would be a good time to start working on a project of this type, mainly because they have more than enough time to take it easy and not have to face changes to the graphics engine, or even in the long term, even if the process became enormously long.

It is also possible that Half Life 3 is not on Valve’s agenda, and that it is only “playing” with this technology to become familiar with it in the face of other unspecified projects, but it is clear to me that the company that Gabe Newell runs does not stitch without a thread, and that when they have dared to tinker with ray tracing with their Source 2 Engine, it is because they have something on their hands.

The Source 2 Engine is known for its high degree of optimization, a reality that has made it a worthy successor to the Source Engine, a graphics engine that was used to develop titles of the caliber of Half Life 2 and the Left 4 Dead series, among others. This optimization could facilitate an optimal implementation of ray tracing, although until we see it in action we cannot draw definitive conclusions.

In any case, there is no doubt that ray tracing can greatly improve the graphic quality of any game, even titles as old as the first Half Life, so the possible integration of such technology in a game like Half Life 3 it would be excellent news.