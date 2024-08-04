Half-Life 3 It’s a video game that many are waiting for, but no one knows if Valve Software will ever make it a reality. While that happens, an artist suggests that such a project exists, although she doesn’t say it clearly.

The information comes from the website of actress, writer and producer Natasha Chandel. In the narration section you can see that there is a mention of a video game known as Project White SandsAt first glance there seems to be no connection.

Chandel doesn’t say which specific character he plays. But Valve is clearly mentioned on his resume. Now, how can he relate? Project White Sands with Half-Life 3?

The part that refers to ‘white sands’ could be an allusion to White Sands, which is a real park in New Mexico. It is in this state of the American Union that Black Mesa was located, which has great importance throughout the series. Half-Life.

Fountain: Valve Software.

Some players, who have waited Half-Life 3 For years, they have found it interesting that a leak like this happens. That is, that it doesn’t come from a whistleblower who posts vague things on social media.

There are those who point out that Natasha Chandel probably has no idea about this Valve Software series, and that’s why she didn’t bother adding something like that to her acting profile. Obviously, the mention is not proof about this sequel.

That is to say, Project White Sands It could be something different from Half-Life 3. But it is clear that it has no relation to Deadlockthe other project that Valve Software is currently working on. Chandel’s CV will most likely disappear from the list at some point.

Fountain: Valve Software.

At the moment, it seems that the company’s attention is more focused on Steam Deck, which some have even modified, as well as on Steam as a platform, whose accounts cannot be inherited to another person.

