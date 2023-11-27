On November 19, 1998, a special video game came into the world. It was not the first first-person shooter game (Wolfenstein, Doom and company were already around and had created an army of clones) but it was a deeper game and had a vocation to transcend, to be realistic, to delve into the plot, to give the player an experience that had not been lived until then. . It was about Half Life, a game starring a scientist with a goatee who, clad in a protective suit and armed with a red lever, faced an experiment that went wrong and led to the invasion of the world by a very intelligent alien race. The game, in addition to being very good, rises to the Olympus of the middle due to the utmost importance of everything it unleashed in the sector and due to the groundbreaking (even provocative) vocation of the game, which was perceived from the first glance: How many glasses-wearing heroes had we seen before? Half Life in the world of video games?

Opinion articles tend to exaggerate. But in this case, that “everything that triggered” refers to a simply amazing list. Its strange mix of action, terror, dystopia, its highly thought-out and highly effective atmospheres, its vocation also for revolution in the technical section, all of this greatly influenced the games to come. Furthermore, the game displayed an uncompromising commitment to the real time, because in it there are no cinematic scenes that take us out of the adventure, only characters who, during the game itself, explain to us what is happening while we can continue moving freely around the stage. But beyond its own merits, part of its greatness lies in how it modified the entire digital ecosystem.

Image from ‘Half Life 2’.

The company behind the game, Valve, and Gabe Newell, its Alma mater, they did not abjure the modifications to the game that users made at home. In fact, one of those mods games came out as important (so immensely transcendental for the entire sector) as Counter Strike. As if that were not enough, Newell, convinced that the future of the sector involved the elimination of physical games and the jump to digital ones, created a digital platform to launch updates to Valve games, which later used everything as a starting point. launches for the establishment of Steam, the largest (and most beloved) digital game store.

And if that was not enough, Half Life 2 (2004) was even better and, above all, more evolved in animations, graphics and physics by the time it came out. And the company’s success gave air so that the company could develop another absolute and revolutionary masterpiece: Portal (2007). The word revolutionary is not free, because that is another word: all Valve games function in part as an experiment of what the medium can achieve in its simulated world aspect. A giant example is Portalbut the best example of this is perhaps the Half Life 2, whose physics (especially through its gravity gun) would later be replicated by countless titles. Or the Virtual Reality game Half Life: Alyx (2020), an incredible qualitative leap in VR games whose merits we will surely see spread across a plethora of games in the future.

All of this arose with this strange and groundbreaking game 25 years ago but, as the article is becoming too hagiographic, it is time to close with a pinch of unease. Everything Valve does is very good, yes; now, of Half Life 3 We continue to have the same news for many years. I mean, none. Newell, please don’t become the George RR Martin of video games. The world needs Gordon Freeman again.

