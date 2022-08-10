After five years of work and a period of “development hell”, the long-awaited mod VR for Half-Life 2 will finally enter public beta in September. Created by a group called Source VR Mod Teamthis mod is a VR implementation of Half-Life 2 in the style of Half-Life: Alyx, which allows you to face enemies in virtual reality.

The mod will be free and playable by anyone with a copy of Half-Life 2 and a SteamVR compatible headset. The creators say it has been successfully tested on Valve Index, Oculus Quest, HTC Vive, and Pimax VR headsets, but it should be useful to use any device on which SteamVR can run.

The team is still waiting for Valve’s approval to launch on Steam, so those interested may need to use a standalone installer.

The creators claim that no project like this is “ever really finished”, and this is just a public beta, but they plan to bring Half-Life 2 Episodes 1 & 2 to VR as well. Once the initial feedback and bug reports are resolved with the Half-Life 2 beta, they plan to slowly shift the focus towards episodes.

Source: PCGamesN