Today, at Gamescom in Cologne, Nvidia he announced Half-Life 2 RTX: An RTX Remix Projecta remastered and graphically polished version of the 2004 Valve “classic” of the same name.

The work will apparently be handled by the new team Orbifold Studios, a collective of highly experienced Half-Life designers and modders. It is therefore a remastered, or rather “remix” by the community, and is currently under development.

At the German event it was released a trailer (which we offer on the cover) with the various comparisons between the original and the reproduced version of the suit and environments of the Kleiner’s Lab.

The strengths of this new version will apparently be the ray tracingand different visual technologies Of Nvidia such as the DLSS 3, RTX IO and Reflex. The modding platform used is also that of Nvidia, which however has yet to be released to the public (which it will still be free).

On the website from Nvidia one is already available dedicated page to this new Half Life 2 RTXin which it will be possible to scroll through the various images and realize the potential of the project.

Nvidia and the development studio have stated that the goal is to maintain the level of fidelity is very highand that the medium texture will have eight times as many pixels compared to the original game.