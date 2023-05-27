Half Life 2: Remastered Collection appeared a few weeks ago in steam databaseand apparently the application is back in business for the phases of test which traditionally accompany the game before launch.

This is not a project shrouded in mystery, actually: it was two years ago that a modder was working on the Half-Life 2 Remastered Collection with the approval of Valve, and apparently the package is almost ready . There will be a official announcement soon?

Of course, the management of a famous intellectual property such as Half-Life by Valve is perplexing, and pending the arrival of Alyx on PlayStation VR2, which many insiders take practically for granted, the publisher is not doing much to keep the franchise alive.

If you need a refresher on Half-Life’s history, check out our special in hopes that something behind the scenes will unlock for Gordon Freeman’s eventual return.