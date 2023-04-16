Nuevo León.- This Saturday, April 15, a half brother of Bionce Jasmine Amaya Cortezstated that the body in state of decomposition found on friday, yes it is she.

The Prosecutor’s Office indicated that the young woman (Bionce Jazmín) could be recognized by her clothing and physical characteristics, as well, that the body found presented contusion deep of skull, contusion medullary vertebrum cervical and contusion of chestreports the SDP News outlet.

He body of one female was found during a searchin the community of The greenMunicipality of General Bravoreported on Friday the Attorney General of the State of Nuevo León.

This April 14, the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office reported the finding of the corpse of one women, in a house in the municipality of General Bravo; entered the property with a search warrant, in the middle of the work of search by Bionce Jasmine in three estate different.

They said that due to the conditions in which the body (advanced state of decomposition), it was necessary to do evidence of dnafor which they notified Flor Cortez (Bionce Jazmín’s mother), who lives in Texas, to go to New Lion to submit to DNA testing. See also She videotapes her husband's death; she jumped off a cliff into the sea

In an interview in Texasthe lady said that “they have killed me daughterThat’s all I can tell you.”

Although a half brother of the young woman assures that it is Bionce Jazmín, they must wait the results of the evidence DNA to confirm or rule out that it is her.

Missing

Bionce Jasmine Amaya Cortez20 years old and resident of Mission, Texas, United Statesdisappeared on April 9 in the municipality of China, Nuevo Leon.

The young woman was in Nuevo León to spend a few days on Easter vacation; One of her sisters affirmed that five “friends” left Bionce Jazmín alone in a dark street, at the entrance to China.