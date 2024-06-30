Juarez City.- Dozens of families in the Anapra neighborhood have been without electricity service since yesterday.

Residents in the western part of the city reported that they were left without electricity in two sections of the Anapra neighborhood and that the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) has not restored the service despite reports since 4 p.m. on Saturday, said José A., a resident of the area.

He said they had to throw out the food in the refrigerator this morning because it spoiled and they didn’t sleep because of the heat.

The service cut was on Segunda de Ballena, Sábalo, Rodaballo and Ballena streets.

“We already made reports to the CFE, they said that in four hours they were going to restore the service and they have not done so. The food spoiled in the refrigerator and we are dying of heat,” he complained.