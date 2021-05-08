The collapse of the bridge between El Raal and Beniel forces residents to take a long detour to go to the establishments where they usually stock up.
It is the first of military strategy that, in every war, one of the priority objectives is to blow up the bridges. You impede the advance of the enemy and make it difficult for him to supply provisions. Nor should we forget that rivers have always been one of the most favored natural frontiers when it comes to drawing territorial boundaries. These
This content is exclusive for subscribers
Access all the information of THE TRUTH for € 6.95 per month
Already a subscriber? Log in
.
#hour #walking #buy #dinner #pills
Leave a Reply