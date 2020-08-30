A nurse cares for a patient in Atlapulco Mexico. Hector Guerrero

Not two months ago, the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López Gatell, launched into estimating the deaths that the covid was going to leave in Mexican territory: from 30,000 to 35,000 deaths, he said in early June. “Very catastrophic” would, in his words, reach 60,000. Official figures crossed this threshold at the end of last week, but reality had probably reached it much earlier: the estimates of the Ministry of Health itself by the excess deaths method, which does not depend on diagnostic tests but on a comparison of deaths between this year and earlier, was already at 70,000 at the end of June.

We do not know for sure how many deaths SARS-CoV-2 has produced (is producing, in fact) in Mexico. Lack of tests adds that that estimate of 70,000 has not only become old, but is also incomplete (it barely includes 20 of the 32 States of the Federation). The capital, however, does provide comparable data with other metropolitan regions in the world. The excess deaths curve in Mexico City compared to cities of a similar caliber depicts an epidemic that is notably less pronounced, but more sustained.

Consequently, although he never had a peak Like Guayaquil or New York, the capital does accumulate an excess of deaths per head that can be compared with that of both, clearly above Madrid or Lombardy, epicenters of the first European outbreaks.

The capital has been in the country, and the stabilization of its excess death curve allows us to sense a certain respite. The same indicates the curve for generic acute respiratory infections, without distinguishing whether or not it is covid, which is maintained by the Mexican epidemiological surveillance system.

Now that the curve seems to have reached a point of equilibrium and perhaps a timid setback of uncertain duration, the pause serves to evaluate, making an expert opinion on the way in which the country has faced the pandemic.

When anticipating the arrival of the virus, Mexico faced the same choice as any country in the world: should it try to suppress the contagion completely, combining very strict quarantines with epidemiological tracking tools? Or was it more convenient to renounce this suppression, focusing on mitigating the damage of the epidemic but assuming a certain degree of contagion as inevitable? Unlike other countries, the Mexican authorities never hesitated in their choice for mitigation, a point at which sooner or later a majority of Latin American countries have ended: without the capacity to sustain quarantines as deep as those in Europe due to the incidence of poverty, informality and the absence of sufficiently strong public welfare networks, the contagion has spread throughout the continent. It has, of course, done so at very different rates, and with significant variations in the two main policy fronts against the virus: epidemiological systems, and care systems to mitigate the consequences of the double economic and health impact.

Where are the firewalls?

Mexico is not a country lacking in tradition or epidemiological capacity. On the contrary: she accumulates decades of experience and efforts, particularly after starring in the last great viral pandemic that humanity faced: the H1N1 flu. It was then that it reinforced its surveillance system, based, among other tools, on a network of health care points that function as sentinels for epidemics: viral respiratory disease monitoring units (USMER).

But SARS-CoV-2 has overwhelmed the “fishing” nets of cases established in practically every country in the world: none of them was prepared for a virus that spread so quickly and with such a high proportion of asymptomatic (between a third and half of all infections). Now, one might assume that those who already had experience would set out to expand detection capabilities. The WHO set some objectives in this regard from the beginning: for example, not having more than 5% or 10% positive on the total of diagnostic tests carried out in a given country. The goal is to minimize the number of cases that go unnoticed by the network. Mexico, despite its starting conditions, multiplies this ideal almost tenfold.

The worsening has been constant since April: starting from the same point as Chile or Uruguay, it has ended up in one of the worst situations on the continent. This indicator is compounded by the apparent delay in the confirmation of cases. At the height of the epidemic, early June, a majority of confirmed COVID deaths were not updated in the official database (also one of the most detailed and complete in the world) until the same day or after the death. In these cases, the average delay was almost five days for the cases of March, April and May.

This type of delay makes epidemiological work very difficult, whose main pillar is not testing, but contact tracing of each confirmed or suspected case. A country like Uruguay is currently making more than ten connections on average for each detected infection: monitoring, request for individual isolation and subsequent diagnostic test to confirm or rule out contagion. In Mexico there are no official data, but it is also added the difficulty that a significant part of this task (as well as the confirmation of deaths and causes thereof) falls on the states. The federal government has acquired the habit of blaming the problems of managing the epidemic on these entities, but beyond the political battle of blame, there is no doubt that the starting capacities are very different.

For example, a place with comparatively better case detection could be considered to have a lower proportion of tests obtained thanks to the USMER network: after all, this is a passive alert mechanism based on incoming medical consultations. to each health center. If there is no consultation, or if there are no symptoms, there is no suspicion. Without it, there is no proof, no follow-up. A relatively low percentage of tests by USMER would indicate a more proactive attitude from the authorities. In the same way, a lower ratio of deaths over the total of cases would point to a better detection of the latter, since epidemiology understands that it is much more difficult for the system to miss a death than an infection with mild consequences . When all the states are placed according to both axes, the variance in capacities becomes evident.

It is equally true that the federal government has always been fully aware of these limitations, as well as those inherent in a sentinel-type system: after all, not even the presence of USMER is the same or territorially representative in each State (what which probably helps to understand why there are areas with little evidence by USMER but high rates of deaths per case, such as Baja California). And it was the center who decided that the modulation of mitigation was going to be tied in part to the data produced by this system: the rate of cases is one of the factors that determines the color change of the “epidemiological traffic light”, so that a determined state may or may not reopen. But, if, as can be seen with a comparison mechanism based precisely on the ratio between deaths and detected cases, the country as a whole barely sees 4% -7% of the epidemic, how surely decisions are made based on such incomplete data ?

Insufficient care

Another fundamental indicator both for the “epidemiological traffic light” and for calibrating the accumulated effects of the epidemic in Mexico is the degree of hospital occupancy. The federal government reports data on this every day. Only a handful of States have reached high levels of occupancy of intensive care beds destined for covid cases, something that contrasts with the numbers of deaths (confirmed or suspected). This gap is better understood in the light of the care data: always according to the official base of the Ministry of Health, the majority of deaths confirmed by the virus did not go through ICU or any type of intubation.

It is true that the country has tried to improve its care system, first turning to the international market to purchase respiratory support systems, and then manufacturing its own supplies. But according to a recent investigation published by a media alliance sponsored by the Latin American Center for Journalistic Investigation compiling contracts for the purchase of respirators in nine Latin American countries, Mexico has been buying later and more expensive than the average of the purchases identified.

That is to say: it is true that the official data, religiously reported in each evening press conference, have not indicated great overflows in the health systems. Perhaps a part of this is explained by the aforementioned acquisitions, but these have taken place in the high band of the regional market, and always with a very high proportion of people affected by the virus to its last consequences who, apparently, never accessed them new cares.

Mitigation, what for?

The explicit objective of mitigating rather than suppressing the virus was always to save the economy: from the Government’s perspective, it was convenient to endure the contagion if, in return, the economic blow could be contained. Current forecasts, however, are not very encouraging. The World Bank expects a drop of around 7.5% of GDP by 2020. More significant is the variation in poverty estimated by ECLAC: from 42% to 48% relative poor, one of the largest increases in the continent.

Part of these levels are explained by the other major deficiency in the Mexican care system: support for the well-being of the most vulnerable is a structural deficit in the country that the current government has not finished solving, in light of these figures or a quick regional comparison: while countries with Executives of such diverse colors as Argentina, Colombia or Peru approved ambitious cash transfer systems to alleviate the damage that both the virus and the measures to control it were going to cause in the most exposed layers of their population, Mexico relied on its existing network.

It is quite possible that giving up on suppressing the virus was inevitable, and that therefore the Mexican government’s decision was correctly anticipating the future of its regional correlates: neither Peru, nor Colombia, nor even Argentina (richer and less unequal) are achieving eliminate contagion within its borders. The question that remains in light of these data is why the work to cement mitigation with epidemiological firewalls and mechanisms of care beyond health did not take advantage of this advantageous intuition.