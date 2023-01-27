Two young bank card fraudsters from Friesland will no longer be reporting to the Twente village of Markelo in the near future. After they scammed a 69-year-old man on Friday afternoon, they not only got him, but also the eyes of half the village after them. In a meadow, after a short manhunt, they meekly surrendered. A reconstruction. “I saw those curls and thought: Damn, that’s it.”

#village #hunts #young #Rabobank #scammers #success #Incredibly #beautiful