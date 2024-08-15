The Balearic Islands have experienced a new surge in migration with the arrival of some 200 migrants in the last two days, before the arrival of the strong storm that is hitting the islands this Wednesday. The Government Delegation estimates that some 118 migrants arrived in eight boats to Formentera and Mallorca during the early hours of Tuesday, to which must be added another 80 intercepted on board six small boats the following day. The majority are of Maghreb origin and left from Algeria, on an increasingly frequent route favoured by the good weather conditions that existed until this Wednesday. The total number of migrants arriving on the islands so far in August amounts to more than 500, which adds pressure to the migration crisis situation that is being experienced in the Canary Islands and Ceuta.

Of the six boats that arrived on Wednesday, four reached the coast of Formentera, and two were intercepted at sea a few miles from Cabrera (Mallorca), a small uninhabited island and natural park bordering Algerian waters. In the early hours of Tuesday, another eight boats arrived in Formentera and Mallorca.

Sources from the Government Delegation explain that the majority of migrants are young men of Maghrebi origin – of Algerian nationality – who arrive on the islands as a transit point towards the Peninsula and, in many cases, as a previous step to travel to other European countries such as France and Belgium. Their arrival, favoured by the good weather conditions at the beginning of the week, has avoided the strong storm that has hit the area since midday on Wednesday and all of them are in apparent good health.

In August alone, a month in which the Balearic sea is usually calm, around 500 migrants have landed in the Balearic Islands. In addition to the 200 new arrivals in less than 48 hours, during the first four days of the month there was another entry of 350 people. Although they warn of the increase, the Government Delegation maintains that there are precedents of large numbers of arrivals in a few hours in other months such as July, with 350 people in 72 hours; or March, when there were 203 people arriving in the same period of time.

In total, at least 2,186 people have arrived in the Balearic Islands so far this year on board 165 boats, a figure practically similar to the figures for the entire previous year: 137 boats with 2,194 immigrants. In 2019, the year before the pandemic, 507 immigrants were recorded arriving on 41 boats to the islands, a figure that reflects the change in trend brought about by Covid.

Legal sources explain that the increase in arrivals of small boats from the Algerian coast to the Balearic Islands was first detected in November 2020, coinciding with the Covid crisis. Then, a count began of small boats reaching the southern coast of Mallorca and Formentera, the closest to Algerian ports such as Dellys. “Most are Algerian, but there are also citizens of the Ivory Coast, Ghana or Guinea-Bissau, among others,” explains a lawyer on the immigration duty team who assists migrants upon their arrival and who prefers to remain anonymous.

As in every migration crisis, the situation of unaccompanied migrant minors is one of the most delicate aspects. The Consell de Mallorca, governed by the PP, currently houses 303 unaccompanied minors – a figure that will surely increase after the latest arrivals – in its facilities, according to the latest data from the Mallorcan Institute of Social Affairs (IMAS), updated last week. The president of the IMAS, Guillermo Sánchez, again asked last week for a meeting with the Government to address this problem. Sánchez warned that the Balearic reception system was under strain and announced that an additional building that the Bishopric of Mallorca had made available to the IMAS was going to be used to accommodate minors.

The increase in arrivals via this migration route is posing a challenge for Balearic institutions, which in just a few years have had to adapt to a phenomenon from which the Balearic Islands were more exempt. The Balearic Bar Association has had to change its protocols and establish a fixed immigration duty roster to deal with immigrants arriving illegally, when previously only volunteer lawyers were providing services.

At most, a lawyer can assist 10 immigrants and start the process. However, there are some places, such as Formentera – with only 12,000 permanent residents – where this immigration shift does not exist and the lawyers are still volunteers, so the pressure and difficulty in assisting migrants is usually greater, explains this lawyer.

The situation in the Balearic Islands has not yet reached the levels of migratory pressure experienced in recent months in other places such as El Hierro, but the increasing transit of boats on the Algerian route adds another source of difficulty to the pressure already existing in the Canary Islands and Ceuta, where since last Friday there have been almost 600 attempts at entry.