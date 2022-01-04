More than 500 Cartagena fans cheered on Luis Carrión’s team on Tuesday, in the last training session prior to tomorrow’s game (Cartagonova, 4:00 pm) against Valencia. It is a historic event for local football and the Albinegro club has sold almost 10,000 tickets (the top is 10,773) and obtained more than 250 subscribers in just 12 days.

The ‘Efesemanía’ wanted to cover the players in Cartagonova, in the first open-door training session since the pandemic began. They did it with chants, flags and drums in the colorful lower tribune of the stadium. In the session, Carrión was able to count on all the players in the squad, including Kawaya and Dauda, ​​who was substituted last Sunday due to discomfort in the calf. Tejera and Clavería were missing, the only positive ones after 8 days of severe controls, between antigen tests and PCR tests. The club hopes they can return to normal on Thursday after the Cup match.