Half of the first month of 2023 has already passed. Fifteen days and Sinaloa was in practically all the national and international media. The reason was the riots and armed attacks by organized crime linked to drug trafficking on January 5. The criminals’ firepower, expanded in the cities of the State, was repelled and stopped by the Mexican army and the federal and state public security forces. Hundreds of cars burned, and today dozens continue to be stolen. The images, surely, there is not a friendly reader who has not seen, heard or experienced them if they inhabit the Sinaloan geography.

In half a month, Sinaloa was once again the subject of news due to violent outbreaks of drug trafficking. Thats the reality. Locally, they are seeking to send a national and international message that Sinaloa is not just violence and drug trafficking. That’s a fact. It is not necessary to advertise it. We must not forget the quote from a ranch friend: “HE WHO LIGHTENS, OBSCURES”. Be these first lines so as not to forget that, if drug money is touched, used or laundered, sooner or later, all that remains is “jail, mental hospital or grave.” To each one to make their decision. And to each one, to continue building their daily life with their loved ones and their work. That day to day is what makes present and future.

Craving for consumption

The thousands of criminals who were seen burning cars, stealing, shooting in the cities of Sinaloa were mostly young. The first questions are: Why are these young men willing to kill and die? What is behind the decision of these young people to become delinquents? What motivates them to come out into the open wielding prohibited weapons and for the exclusive use of the State’s armed forces?

In response, this hypothesis is put forward: These young people seek to get money to satisfy their desire for consumption. The parade of images of merchandise, on cell phone screens, in the face of functional illiteracy of large segments of the youth population makes it an exercise in attracting potential consumers. If these young people do not have the possibility of selling their labor force, in the legal labor market, to get a high salary and gain access to advertised merchandise, it will be practically impossible. Hence, criminal groups have access to a multitude of labor: low wages and a desire to consume would be detonating elements of massive affiliations of young people to drug trafficking cells.

The most terrible thing is a second hypothesis, in that adhesion of thousands of young people to drug trafficking: Affiliation to drug trafficking gives relevant social status. The hypothesis is easily verifiable: The music that refers to and exalts the members of the drug cartels and their consumption habits. Citing some themes, for example: the relationship of belonging to a drug trafficking cell and the relationship of that adhesion with value, access to sexual pleasure and the consumption of merchandise. They are run not with a few hundred “clicks”, they have millions. In addition, it is a fact, they do have access to merchandise that they could never have had. Although life expectancy is drastically reduced. Review the figures for intentional homicide and missing persons by age, to prove it.

Paragraphs: Of education

It is not by going around giving nicknames to regions of the country where the main economic activity has been, for decades, drug trafficking, that this will be resolved. It is not a matter of “kindness”, in many cases drug traffickers have kind behaviors with the communities they live in and protect them. It is education that can build a citizenship that respects the laws, and its members put aside the call to want to consume merchandise that is not useful or accessible to them. Electoral institutions have decades with civic education programs.

It is a task that must be expanded at home. And, above all, a behavior of adults must be reproduced that is not supported by a worship of the desire for consumption. The opposite will never be able to build a society with a participatory political culture with an evaluative orientation. When the car goes over a stop, and Rigo complains about the jump, it is explained to him that it is because many drivers do not stop at the corners, because they are not law-abiding citizens, and, if there is no stop, they would run over the people who walk One day, dear reader, maybe, just maybe, we will live in a city where there are no speed bumps, people cross the street at the corner, or where the pedestrian crossing is marked. As well as in Denmark, citing President López Obrador.

For suggestions and comments:

E-mail: [email protected]