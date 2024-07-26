Half a million square feet allocated to attract distinguished educational investments in Dubai

The Knowledge Fund Foundation in Dubai revealed that it attracted distinguished investments during the first half of this year, by allocating half a million square feet of educational assets, an increase of 173%, compared to the first half of last year.

The attraction is expected to serve more than 5,000 students, after implementing the specified educational projects. These future educational projects will also provide many school curricula, in addition to early education centers in various areas of the emirate.

This came during the third meeting of the Board of Directors of the Knowledge Fund Foundation, where the Board reviewed the results achieved by the Foundation during the first half of this year, and the efforts made to encourage investors and operators in the education sector to expand investments in educational assets in Dubai, within the framework of meeting the needs of the growing population of the emirate.

“The private education sector in Dubai is one of the fastest growing sectors in the emirate, given the diversity of investment opportunities available, especially after His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the objectives of Dubai Social Agenda 33, and his vision to make the quality of education in Dubai among the best in the world,” said Ahmed Abdul Karim Julfar, Chairman of the Knowledge Fund Foundation. He stressed the Foundation’s success in attracting promising investment opportunities that will serve the education sector in the future, through a strategy based on studying and understanding investors’ requirements.

“Through our strategy, we seek to develop and innovate quality initiatives that serve the quality of the education sector in Dubai, in cooperation with our partners in the public and private sectors. The educational initiatives that we launched in the first half of this year represent one of the tools through which we keep pace with the educational development movement in the world, and through which we aim to inspire students and provide them with innovative educational methods to prepare them for the future,” said Abdullah Mohammed Al Awar, CEO of the Foundation. He pointed out that “over the course of 17 years, since the establishment of the Fund in 2007, the Foundation has worked to translate the aspirations of the wise leadership in enhancing the educational environment that supports the knowledge economy.”

In terms of educational initiatives, the Foundation strengthened cooperation with a number of institutions and companies during the first half of this year, with the aim of enriching the educational sector in the emirate with educational initiatives. It signed a memorandum of cooperation with the National Bonds Corporation (the company specialized in investment and savings in the country), to launch the “Young Investor” initiative, which aims to enhance financial knowledge among school students in Dubai at an early age, by providing a comprehensive educational environment that focuses on financial education.

The Foundation also launched the “Dubai Distinguished Students Program” in its first session, in cooperation with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority and nine private schools in the emirate. It aims to provide more than 400 study seats for distinguished Emirati students in various educational stages for the next academic year (2024-2025), with scholarships covering 50% of tuition fees.

It is noteworthy that the Knowledge Fund Foundation manages a number of assets and real estate lands belonging to the Dubai government, allocated for educational purposes. The Foundation meets the needs of investors in the educational sector, by allocating these assets through long-term contracts, and according to a clear and precise mechanism that ensures meeting these needs, in a way that achieves the strategic objectives of the knowledge and educational sector in the emirate.

The Foundation’s policy is based on enhancing investment opportunities in the knowledge and education sector, by attracting investors from different countries of the world, to benefit from the great investment advantages offered by the emirate, and to utilize them in the field of allocating educational assets from lands and facilities provided by the Dubai government to meet the needs of the knowledge and education sector, and in a way that achieves the strategic goals of the emirate.

