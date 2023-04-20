He wanted to immediately pay off the bank loan and save 200,000 euros, but now Vincent Candela risks losing half a million. The former Roma full-back – protagonist of the last yellow and red championship and world champion with France in ’98 – would have been the object of a scam carried out by a false mediator, who had offered the Frenchman an apparently advantageous deal aimed at settling a debt of 700 thousand euros with his bank.

THE STORY

—

The facts date back to almost two years ago. As reported by La Repubblica, in June 2021 Candela was convinced by Marco Landolfi – a mediator introduced to the former footballer by two trusted friends – to pay 500 thousand euros in a single solution which would have allowed him to definitively pay off the loan taken out to buy the villa in where the Frenchman lives with his family. Landolfi would have persuaded the champion to trust him by illustrating the details of the operation. Everything seems to be going in the right direction and Candela is convinced to entrust the alleged mediator with half a million euros to settle the matter with Deutch Bank (the institute is totally unrelated to the facts). As the weeks go by, however, nothing changes and, indeed, Landolfi begins to limit his contacts with the French. An attitude that pushes the former footballer to ask the man to whom he entrusted his money for an explanation, but the explanations received do not convince him. Candela understands the risk of being cheated and decides to report Landolfi. In addition, a civil case is opened with the aim of recovering the money. The complaint presented convinced the prosecutor Vincenzo Barba to open an investigation into the accusation of fraud against Landolfi. A crime the alleged mediator may have already committed with other subjects before knowing Candela.