In Tel Aviv, 500,000 people took to the streets to demand release of hostages

Half a million people took to the streets in Tel Aviv on September 7 to demand a deal to free the hostages from the Gaza Strip. This was reported by the organizers of the protest, reports RIA Novosti.

The demonstrators called on the authorities to immediately reach a deal to free the hostages from the Gaza Strip and blamed the government for the deaths of dozens of them.

In early September, the number of protesters in Israel grew to 700,000, with 550,000 people taking part in the protests in Tel Aviv. Before that, relatives of Russians and Israelis abducted by Hamas also held a mass rally in Tel Aviv. They called on the Israeli government to immediately conclude a deal with the Palestinian movement.

According to the Israeli side, Hamas took 240 hostages on October 7, 2023, some of them were released, some did not survive.