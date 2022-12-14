The mayor of Molina de Segura, Eliseo García, and the councilor Montserrat Montanos visited some of the work in progress yesterday. / JLP

The Department of Public Roads and Municipal Works of the Molina de Segura City Council carries out the work to widen the sidewalks and improve accessibility in various urban areas, with an investment of almost half a million euros. This action appears included in the European recovery funds ‘Next Generation’.

The mayor of Molina de Segura, Eliseo García, and the councilor Montserrat Montanos visited some of the work in progress yesterday. The councilor explained that the works are included in the 2.8 million euro subsidy received by the City Council to carry out actions aimed at improving pedestrian mobility, to build new interconnected and dissuasive parking spaces and for the preparation of a new infrastructure network model “more equitable for citizens”. With these same funds, a project is prepared for the development of low emission zones (ZBE) for a healthier city.

The sidewalk expansion project has a budget of 495,979 euros, of which 360,000 are financed from recovery funds approved by the European Union (EU), and the rest has been provided by the City Council itself. The project includes action in a total of fifteen areas, with more than twenty widened sidewalks.

almost 4,000 meters



According to García Cantó, who also has municipal powers related to mobility, “we are already seeing the results of the actions that have been carried out in Fe y Caridad streets, as well as in Choirs and Dances, San Ignacio and Avenida de la Industria . These works will improve pedestrian safety and gain public spaces for pedestrian use, thus improving mobility and air quality.

Specifically, the works visited include the expansion of sidewalks with an area of ​​action of more than 3,900 square meters, of which 1,770 are expanded in the downtown and adjacent areas (classified as low emissions) and the rest (2,130 square meters) are They are located, mainly, in the surroundings of schools and institutes, with the aim of improving the areas of access to educational centers. The mayor cited the San Antonio, Fátima, Consolación and Sagrada Familia schools, among others, as examples.

The works are being carried out by the construction company José Francisco Argudo Jiménez, and the execution period is eight months, they recalled from the Consistory.