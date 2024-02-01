Dutch people with allergies must be careful what they order in restaurants. More than half of restaurants do not adequately inform customers about allergens their food contains. Allergen information cannot always be found on menus, and information about allergies is not always properly recorded, according to research by the Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA).
Jurriaan Nolles
Latest update:
08:13
