In the center of Moscow, valuables worth half a million dollars were stolen from the apartment of the singer and the widow of the former State Duma deputy Maria Maksakova. This is reported by REN TV.

According to the channel, the singer discovered the loss when she arrived at the apartment, which she returned through the court. According to preliminary data, about 100 thousand dollars disappeared from the safe, in addition, paintings disappeared from the house.

The total damage was estimated at half a million dollars.

Earlier it was reported that unknown persons robbed the People’s Artist of Russia Sergei Stepanchenko. The man parked a Toyota car in the parking lot and left on business. After about a couple of hours, Stepanchenko’s son approached the car and saw that the rear windows were broken. It turned out that bags with things were stolen from the car. The damage amounted to about 80 thousand rubles.