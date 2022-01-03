And this agreement between Epstein and American Virginia Joffrey, which was published by the Manhattan Federal Court, is related to Prince Andrew, Epstein’s friend and life partner, Glenn Maxwell, given that Joffrey filed a civil lawsuit against Queen Elizabeth II in New York last August accusing him of “sexual assault” on her. 3 times in 2001, when she was 17 years old.

Andrew’s lawyers, 61, have been doing their best for the past 6 months to block this lawsuit, and assert that the 2009 agreement prevents Virginia Joffrey from suing the British prince.

The settlement, in which Virginia Roberts, now 38, earned $500,000, protected Jeffrey Epstein from being prosecuted for sexual crimes against the woman, but the legal wording of the contract document also included any “other potential defendant”.

The document does not mention the Duke of York by name, nor does it expressly refer to his capacity, but Andrew’s defense attorneys asserted that Joffrey’s claim had no legal basis.

However, the lawsuit in which Joffrey seeks damages of an unspecified amount is not linked to any criminal path, and Prince Andrew, who has consistently denied these allegations, is not prosecuted for crimes or sexual abuse.

On Tuesday, the fate of Joffrey’s lawsuit may be decided, as on Tuesday morning a video conference will be held between Judge Kaplan and the two parties’ attorneys to see if the lawsuit can be dismissed for this reason.

On December 31, the judge had originally rejected another request for annulment submitted by Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, arguing that the American woman was not eligible to sue in New York because she resided in Australia, not the United States.

If all of these petitions fail, a civil lawsuit could be filed “between September and December” 2022, Judge Kaplan hinted last fall.

British society woman, Glenn Maxwell, who was Epstein’s life partner, and colluded with him for nearly 30 years, was convicted on December 29 in a case of sexual trafficking of minors for the account of the late financial expert.

Virginia Joffrey, who was not involved in Maxwell’s trial, praised the ruling, hoping it would lead to “accountability” for other perpetrators of sexual abuse.